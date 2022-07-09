Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Here are the top news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:
- In view of the cloudburst and flash floods that have hit the Amarnath yatra camp, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to ensure safe return of the pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded there.
- TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in a padayatra and address a public meeting at Paritala village of Kanchikacharla mandal in Nandigama constituency, as part of “Rythu Poru” kicked off by the party.
- Pathasala Parirakshana Vedika, constituted by teacher associations, will address a press meet on its proposed plan of agitation against implementation of NEP-2020 and merger of primary classes in high schools.
- Andhra Pradesh reports 347 fresh COVID-19 infections in the past day.
- Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will visit Puttaparthi on July 13 to attend Gurupoornima celebrations at Sri Sathya Sai Ashram.
- A press conference will take place on the Polavaram project-displaced in Rajamahendravaram.
- Relatives of the 28 pilgrims from Dhone in Nandyal district inform the police that they are safe.
- The alumni of Sri Kandukuri Veeresalingam Group of educational institutions to address a press meet in Rajamahendravaram
