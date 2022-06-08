Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on June 8, 2022

Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice N.V. Ramana at a programme in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: V. Raju

1. Supreme Court Chief Justice N.V. Ramana arriving on a three day tour of Chittoor district.

2. APPSC Group-1 candidates (2018 batch) who wrote their prelims in Telugu language say the State Public Service Commission is gearing up to conduct interviews in violation of norms as a case pertaining to glaring mistakes in translating the question paper is pending in Supreme Court.

3. MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao to hold a press meet on the political situation arising from their national president J.P. Nadda's two-day visit of the State.

4. CPI-M press State secretariat Member Ch. Narasinga Rao to hold a press conference on alleged scaling down of production in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

