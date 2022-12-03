  1. EPaper
Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, December 3, 2022

December 03, 2022 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. File photo

1. Eastern Naval Command chief Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta press conference on the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. President Draupadi Murmu is attending the event as chief guest

2. A three-day workshop on agriculture technologies is begins at Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University in Guntur. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy is participating as the Chief Guest. 

3. Preparations are underway for December 5 public meeting on the concept of decentralisation being organized by YSR Congress Party in Kurnool

4. The Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Victor Prasad visiting Kukkunur and meeting with local SC leaders in Eluru

5. Tension prevailed at Tadepalligudem as YSR Congress Party supporters raised slogans with black balloons during N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit

