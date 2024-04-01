Here are the important developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today
- CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddam public meet in Sri Sathya Sai district. To hold face-to-face interaction with Muslim minorities at Kadiri.
- Police warn of severe action if any person posts insulting comments on social media groups.
- East Coast Railway has announced the extension of weekend special trains to Tirupati, Secunderabad, Bengaluru and Kurnool in view of the summer rush.
