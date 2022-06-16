  1. Director-General of Police K.V.  Rajendranath Reddy to deliver a talk on cybercrime and cyber security at a seminar in Visakhapatnam.
  2. Confederation of Indian Industry A.P. chairman Neeraj Sarda to address a press conference
  3. A round-table meeting on Skill India Mission to be addressed by HCL Technologies Vice-President Subbaraman Balasubramanyan,
  4. Health Minister and in-charge Minister for Visakhapatnam district, V. Rajani to preside over the district review committee meeting.
  5. National Sample Survey Organisation training program in Vijayawada on assessment of the socio-economic conditions.