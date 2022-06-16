Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Here are the important news developments from Andhra Pradesh today
- Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to deliver a talk on cybercrime and cyber security at a seminar in Visakhapatnam.
- Confederation of Indian Industry A.P. chairman Neeraj Sarda to address a press conference
- A round-table meeting on Skill India Mission to be addressed by HCL Technologies Vice-President Subbaraman Balasubramanyan,
- Health Minister and in-charge Minister for Visakhapatnam district, V. Rajani to preside over the district review committee meeting.
- National Sample Survey Organisation training program in Vijayawada on assessment of the socio-economic conditions.
