Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Legislative Assembly to move demands for grants to roads and buildings, water resources, agriculture and cooperation, energy, civil supplies and animal husbandry departments and discuss the distribution of house sites.

2. Principal advisor to CM, Ajeya Kallam is participating as the chief guest in a meeting of Mano Bandhu, a campaign to rehabilitate the wandering mentally ill. Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr. Bharat Vatwani will be the guest speaker.

3. Government begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to children in the 12-14 age group. Corbevax vaccine by Biological E. Ltd is being given at PHCs.

4. UCO Bank MD & CEO Soma Sankar Prasad will address the media in Visakhapatnam.

5. All parties’ trade unions are meeting against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant ahead of the proposed Visakha Bandh

6. Greater Visakhapatnam municipal commissioner G. Lakshmisha and Water Supply department superintendent engineer K.V.N. Ravi will be addressing the media on the summer water action plan and storage levels in reservoirs.

7. CPI floor leader A.J. Stalin and CPI (M) floor leader B. Ganga Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of completion of one year of the council.

8. Senior officials of the Industries Department are visiting Vizianagaram today. They are likely to focus on the development of industrial parks.

9. BJP leaders will be creating awareness on the ‘Matru Vandana’ scheme which ensures ₹5,000 for pregnant women to have nutritious food.

10. The opposition parties in Nellore step up stir against the proposed privatization of public sector thermal power plant at Krishnapatnam.

11. Special Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Gandham Chandrudu urges students from the SC community to utilise the Centrally-sponsored Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA).

