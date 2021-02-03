‘Too many unanimous wins dampen spirit of elections’

A.P. State Election Commission Chairman Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the percentage of unanimous election of Sarpanches was below seven in the previous elections in East Godavari district.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said; “The Election Commission is not discouraging the unanimous wins in Sarpanch elections. However, too many unanimous wins will dampen the spirit of the elections. It is a good sign that more aspirants are keen to be in the fray in East Godavari district".
“A dedicated mechanism developed by the Election Commission to watch and monitor the polling exercise will begin function from Wednesday. However, the mechanism will not be an alternative to the media,” Mr. Ramesh Kumar said.
“The Commission will continue to take inputs from the media to conduct the election peacefully. Security arrangements and other preparedness measures are in full swing in the district,” he said.
East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar, Joint Collectors G. Lakshmisha, Ch. Kirthi, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohana Rao and other officials explained the preparedness measures and nomination exercise in the district during the review meeting.
