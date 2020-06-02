Andhra Pradesh

Toll mounts to 64; 105 new cases in A.P.

Two deaths reported in Kurnool district

The State witnessed two more deaths and 105 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 64. Both deaths were reported in Kurnool district.

As many as 10, 567 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and with the new numbers, the tally has gone up to 3,676. With 34 recoveries, the total has gone up to 2, 366. At present, there are 1, 246 active cases.

Of the 105 fresh cases, 76 are of locals while 28 are migrant workers and one is of a foreign returnee.

The number of active cases which came down earlier is now increasing by the day. A week ago, there were only about 900 active cases.

Testing ratio

The total tests conducted so far are 3.83 lakh and the tests per million population ratio has been put at 7, 232. The positivity rate stands at 0.94% and the recovery rate is 64. 36%. Death rate has been put at 1.74%.

Meanwhile, the cumulative cases of from other States (migrant workers) reached 448 and 249 of them are active.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 12:06:59 AM

