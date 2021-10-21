Tobacco Board chairman calls on Jagan

Chairman of Tobacco Board Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Chairman of Tobacco Board, Guntur, Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu called on Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Mr. Raghunatha Babu urged the Chief Minister to extend his cooperation with the Tobacco Board for mechanisation of barns and curing process, which helps environmentally and also causes less expenditure to the growers.

The chairman also requested the State government to provide electricity on subsidy rates or provide solar energy power for utilisation in the curing season of four months.

