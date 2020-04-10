Tirupati MLA plays role of sanitary worker

Even as sanitary workers are trying to sterilise the areas marked as ‘red zone’ and shifting garbage out of the city, local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy joined them in the task on Friday.

Mr. Reddy, dressed in khaki attire and a face mask, got down to shifting garbage by pulling trolleys loaded with trash bins at various localities in the city. He assisted workers in spraying disinfectants into the drains and on the roadside.

“It is the time at least now to shun social differences and reach out to the frontline warriors to collectively stamp out the virus”, he said. He also moved swiftly to three or four localities across the constituency to help the sanitary workers tackle the increased workload.

On the change in his attire, Mr. Reddy explained that his appearance in a white shirt would only distance the workers from him and hence the khaki. “The virus knows no difference between an MLA and a health worker. Everyone has to follow safety precautions and maintain hygiene,” he said.

In the short gaps between helping the workers, the MLA donated groceries, vegetables, food packets, milk sachets to the shelterless and poor.