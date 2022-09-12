Tirupati BVB boys shine in south zone meet

Praneeth Kumar and Ganesh Priya Vardhan with the staff and coach of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in Tirupati. | Photo Credit:

B. Praneeth Kumar of Class VIII and B. Ganesh Priya Vardhan of Class XI of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan of Tirupati bagged Silver and Bronze medals in the below 14 and 16 categories respectively in “Discuss throw” event in the 33rd South zone junior national athletic championship, 2022 held in Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur from September 9 to 11.

The BVB Tirupati unit Director and Treasurer N. Satyanarayana Raju, principal . Indira, coach P. Prasad, staff and students had congratulated the winners, according to a press release.