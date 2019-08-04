Tirupati boy for Skating tourney in Belgium

G. Devisree Prasad, 12, an eighth class student of a private school at Tirupati will represent India in the category of skating at the three-day Flanders Grand Prix 2019 scheduled in Belgium from August 9.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati on Saturday, Prasad said he looked forward to winning a gold at the tourney. The boy is one among the 20-member team, and only one from Andhra Pradesh.

The boy holds four Guinness Book records in skating categories, including the limbo skating performance, which he had performed at Amaravati in recent years. Apart from a number of national and international records, Prasad had won the gold medal in 2018 at the Skating Federation of India championship. In recognition of his rare records, the Martial Arts University in the U.S. had conferred an honorary doctorate on Prasad recently.