Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam constructs record numbers of temples across India in 2023

January 16, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had a record number of Lord Venkateswara temples constructed across various parts of India in 2023.

As part of its objective of promoting Sanatana Dharma through the proliferation of Sri Venkateswara temples, the TTD had completed the construction of five major temples during the year, including one in Jammu spread in over 62.10 acres of land and built at a whopping cost of ₹17.40 crores. Other temples constructed in 2023 include the one at Rampachodavaram which was completed on May 22, the temple at Visakhapatnam on March 23, the Seethampeta temple on May 4, and the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Chennai on March 17.

TTD also resolved to take up the construction of a temple spread over 100 acres in Jharkhand, and the development of similar structures at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra and Rayapur in Chattisgarh spread over 10 acres of land provided by the respective governments. Construction of temples are also under progress in Vellore and Ullandurpeta in Tamil Nadu, Karimnagar in Telangana, Parvatipuram and Araku in the State.

Apart from these, the TTD has also taken over the maintenance of over 33 temples in two Telugu-speaking States, and sanctioned required financial grants.

Meanwhile, the funds derived from the sale of Srivani darshan tickets also came in as handy for TTD prompting it to bulldoze ahead with the construction of temples in the downtrodden localities with a serene intention to contain religious conversions among the masses.

The TTD earns ₹1 crore by sale of about 1,000 Srivani darshan tickets every day on an average and thus far has recorded a shattering accumulation of over ₹980 crores deposited in various banks. It resolved to construct small temples (Bhajana mandirams) in marginalised neighbourhoods in two Telugu-speaking States with Srivani funds, and in the process also allocated a budget of ₹344 crores for the same. It has, to date, also completed the construction of 690 temples. To avoid any kind of controversy over the utilisation of funds it endorsed the endowment departments of the respective States to take up the construction works. In addition, it also has sanctioned ₹118 crores for taking up repairs/renovation/reconstruction of ancient temples in both the States.

Speaking to The Hindu, TTD Chief Engineer D. Nageswara Rao said that the construction of temples in other States would soon be taken up once the formalities relating to the alienation of lands by respective governments are completed.