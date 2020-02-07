Tirumala online tickets for May released

The TTD on Friday released its online quota of 72,733 seva tickets for the month of May.

Of these, while 11,498 tickets pertaining to various pre-dawn rituals and weekly sevas can be availed by way of online lucky dip system the remaining 61,275 tickets related to other day time sevas performed inside the hill temple can be booked under the general category.

Speaking to the media, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said the vigilance and security wing had detected two types of frauds in the online booking of darshan tickets and accommodation. Based on the complaints received from devotees the TTD had already lodged police complaints against 19 websites involved in the fraudulent activities.

It had been detected that a few websites had made it a practice to procure the darshan tickets in advance from the official TTD sites and sell them at exorbitant rates to gullible devotees while a few other websites cheated devotees by providing fake tickets.

In reply to a question, he said that the TTD almanac for the coming Telugu New Year Sarvari was likely to be out by the first week of March.