Tirumala Hundi records highest ever income of ₹1,450 crores in 2022

Around 2. 37 crore pilgrims visited the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala last year.

January 13, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The ‘Vimana’ of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. File photo

The hundi at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala registered a whopping income of Rs. 1450.41 crores by way of offerings received from the visiting devotees during 2022.

Briefing the media persons on FridayJanuary 13, 2023, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy termed it as the highest ever income recorded in a year in the history of the temple despite COVID-19 restrictions during the first two months of the year when the devotees were allowed in a restricted number.

Revealing the statistics he said that around 2. 37 crore pilgrims visited the shrine while about 1.09 crore had their heads tonsured (shaved) in fulfilment of prayers.

While 4.77 crore devotees availed free food under the Nitya Annadanam scheme, about 11.54 laddus were sold during the year.

