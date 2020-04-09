Timely treatment, counselling have helped me recover fast, says youth

A 22-year-old youth, the first to test positive for COVID-19 in East Godavari district and also to recover from it, says that timely treatment and constant counselling by a team of doctors have helped him survive the dreaded disease.

The London-based student pursuing his studies in business administration had voluntarily informed the district authorities about his travel history before he was sent to the Government General Hospital where he tested positive for the disease on March 22.

He had arrived in Rajamahendravaram on March 19 and contacted the officials the following day.

Moral support

The initial interaction with the doctors and support staff made me realise that I could fight the disease, he said.

“Everyone who attended to my medical needs daily told me about the possibilities for cure and made me mentally strong with their moral support,” he added.

In an interaction with the doctors and district officials after he tested negative on April 3, the youth said, “The available treatment and other necessary facilities will ensure early recovery. However, it will be highly dangerous if the patient attempts to hide the symptoms from the doctors as it will lead to spread of the disease.”

The youth did not meet his parents upon his arrival from London and voluntarily went to self-quarantine at his home.