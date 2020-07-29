Time to show humanity, says Health Minister

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has appealed to the family members of the next of kin of those who succumb to COVID-19 to claim the dead bodies to perform the last rites as per the existing COVID protocol.

Addressing newsmen here on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas said, “Show some humanity. There are certain legal hurdles for the government to perform the last rites of those who succumb to the virus without the knowledge of the family.”

Referring to the piling up of dead bodies in some hospitals and delay in performing the last rites, Mr. Srinivas said, “The government is working out a solution to address the problem.”

Mr. Srinivas further said the government was able to perform the last rites of a few through the ‘Mahaprasthanam’ vehicles.

On the allegations that the government was hiding the actual number of cases and death toll, Mr. Srinivas said the government had no reason to hide the data.