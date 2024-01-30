Ticket aspirants, citing paucity of time, hit the campaign trail in Visakhapatnam

January 30, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Though the election schedule has not yet been announced and the list of candidates not released by any party, the political heat is picking up in Visakhapatnam.

Sensing that not much time is left, aspirants of various political parties have hit the campaign trail in their respective constituencies.

Latest to jump on the bandwagon is former MLA and State BJP vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Raju, along with his family members, offered prayers at the noted Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy temple near Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam North constituency, and started visiting various wards.

Currently, Mr. Raju is touring Madhavadhara, where he has been interacting with various sections of people at public places and parks, apart from organising door-to-door campaign.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had represented the constituency in the Legislative Assembly during 2014-19, but lost during the 2019 elections.

“As there is not much time left, I have started campaigning on an auspicious day anticipating party ticket in the ensuing elections,” he said.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is actively touring all the wards in the constituency as part of the TDP’s ‘Babu Surety – Bhavishyathu Guarantee’ programme. Recently, he had conducted ‘Jayaho BC’ programme involving the BC leaders in the constituency.

Ruling YSRCP MP from Visakhapatnam M.V.V. Satyanarayana, who is said to be the party’s candidate in Visakhapatnam (East) constituency, has been on a padayatra since the last six weeks. Involving party corporators, ward members and leaders, he has been touring various wards in Arilova, MVP Colony, and China Waltair.

Similarly, TDP leader M. Sri Bharat, who had unsuccessfully contested as MP candidate in the 2019 elections, is actively taking part in the ‘Mee Kosam Mee Bharat’ programme in the city.

Recently, he, along with former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, travelled by a bus from RTC Complex to Gajuwaka and interacted with students, women, unemployed youth and other citizens. He also visited the Rythu Bazaar in MVP Colony and spoke to the farmers.

Former MLA and TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha is taking out ‘Palle Palakarimpu’ programme in Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district. She had represented the constituency during 2014-19.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao recently conducted a bike rally in Gajuwaka constituency.

With the elections round the corner, designer/decorative open-top jeeps and campaign vehicles are getting ready at several garages in the city. Several automobile dealers have taken orders to design the vehicles. A few aspirants from the TDP, JSP, and YSRCP are performing special puja to the vehicles at various temples.

“We are arranging cordless mikes, speakers, and footboard on both sides of the vehicle for the convenience of the candidates. LED lights are also being arranged to focus on the candidate during road shows at night,” says K. Rajesh, an automobile dealer in the One-Town area.