Three youth from Chennai drown in waterfalls in Tirupati

May 17, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - TIRUPATI

Three young friends from Chennai who crossed over into Andhra Pradesh for fun drowned in the Bhupatheswara Kona waterfall of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

Five friends, all old students of a prominent engineering college, came on an adventure drive to the picnic spot in the bordering Nagalapuram mandal on Tuesday morning and enjoyed under the waterfall. After an hour, two men found their three friends missing in the pond and searched for them.

As they alerted the Satyavedu police about the incident, Circle Inspector N. Sivakumar Reddy reached the falls along with fire and disaster management teams and fished out the bodies around noon. The deceased were identified as Madhavan, Naveen and Karthik, as revealed by the two friends.