Three traffic violators jailed, 10 others fined

The II Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Chittoor on Monday sentenced three persons to three days of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3500 each, while fines were imposed on ten others.

Deputy SP (Traffic) Tippeswami said that in order to effectively tackle the road accident cases, the traffic police all over Chittoor sub-division had mounted surveillance against road safety rules, particularly drunken drive incidents, over-speeding and overtaking in the city limits. The Deputy SP said that as per the instructions of SP Senthil Kumar, special drives against drunken drive cases would be intensified at all areas, focusing on the bypass roads and national highways, and at the same time helmet rule awareness would also be taken up seriously. He sought the public to inform the police through whatsapp number 9440900005 whenever they faced any incidence of traffic violations.

Circle Inspector M. Sriniasulu, who conducted flash raids at various vital junctions in Chittoor city, said that a number of accidents were due to the result of intoxication and over-speeding.

“Careless driving would result in big tragedies among families in a split of a second. We will be holding a series of special drives to educate the road users of various categories to strictly adhere to the road safety norms,” he said.