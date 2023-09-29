HamberMenu
Three thieves held, 30 motorcycles worth ₹18.6 lakh seized in Anantapur in A.P.

September 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Friday arrested three persons and seized 30 stolen motorcycles worth about ₹18.6 lakh from the outskirts of Anantapur town.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anbhurajan told the media that a three-member inter-State gang, operating in Anantapur district and the neighbouring Karnataka, were into stealing motorcycles.

The accused, identified as Sankar Sai Kumar (20) and Obanna (27) of Garladinne mandal of Anantapur district and Shaik Mul Valli (32) of Tadipatri town, used to be day labourers who became alcoholics.

Subsequently, they formed a gang and Shaik Mul Valli, a former motorcycle mechanic, played a key role in stealing the vehicles. They targeted parked motorcycles in bus stations and isolated places in Anantapur district, Bellary and Bengaluru.

