Andhra Pradesh

Three sworn in as High Court judges

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court J.K. Maheswari (extreme right) administering the oath of office to (from left) Justices Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy, Boppudi Krishna Mohan and Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari on Saturday.

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court J.K. Maheswari (extreme right) administering the oath of office to (from left) Justices Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy, Boppudi Krishna Mohan and Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari on Saturday.  

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court J.K. Maheswari administered the oath of office to Boppudi Krishna Mohan, Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Kanneganti Lalitha Kumari as judges on Saturday.

The names of Justices Krishna Mohan, Suresh Reddy and Lalitha Kumari were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium at its meeting on April 20.

The notification of their appointment as judges of the High Court was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday. The number of A.P. High Court judges, including the Chief Justice, has since gone up to 21 against the sanctioned strength of 37.

