Three-phase auction of FCV tobacco to begin on February 29 in Andhra Pradesh

February 21, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Tobacco Board has decided to conduct the auction of FCV tobacco in three phases in Andhra Pradesh, beginning February 29.

The auction will be held based on the prevailing climatic conditions and after taking the views of the farmers and the members of the Indian Tobacco Association (ITA).

The first phase of the auction will he held in Ongole and Kondepi on February 29, while the second phase will be held in Kandukur and Vellampalli on March 6. The third phase of the auction will be held in Ongole, Tangutur, Kaligiri, D.C. Palli, Kanigir, Podili, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram, Koyyalagudem and Jangareddy Gudem on March 14.

The Tobacco Board organised a meeting on the auction of FCV tobacco at the Rythu Bhavan in Guntur on February 21 (Wednesday), in which its Chairman Chidipothu Yeswanth Kumar, Executive Director Addanki Sridhar Babu, Vice-Chairman G. Vasu Babu, board members, traders, farmer union leaders and other stakeholders participated.

The Tobacco Board is trying to ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices for the produce, said Mr. Yeswanth Kumar. He urged the farmers to market their produce after proper grading.

All managers of the Tobacco Board office in Guntur, regional managers at Ongole (SBS &SLS) and Rajahmundry (NLS) and auction superintendents were also present in the meeting.