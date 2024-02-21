GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-phase auction of FCV tobacco to begin on February 29 in Andhra Pradesh

The second and third phases of the auction will be held on March 6 and 14 respectively 

February 21, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Farmers bringing tobacco to the Ongole I auction platform.

Farmers bringing tobacco to the Ongole I auction platform. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tobacco Board has decided to conduct the auction of FCV tobacco in three phases in Andhra Pradesh, beginning February 29.

The auction will be held based on the prevailing climatic conditions and after taking the views of the farmers and the members of the Indian Tobacco Association (ITA).

The first phase of the auction will he held in Ongole and Kondepi on February 29, while the second phase will be held in Kandukur and Vellampalli on March 6. The third phase of the auction will be held in Ongole, Tangutur, Kaligiri, D.C. Palli, Kanigir, Podili, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram, Koyyalagudem and Jangareddy Gudem on March 14. 

The Tobacco Board organised a meeting on the auction of FCV tobacco at the Rythu Bhavan in Guntur on February 21 (Wednesday), in which its Chairman Chidipothu Yeswanth Kumar, Executive Director Addanki Sridhar Babu, Vice-Chairman G. Vasu Babu, board members, traders, farmer union leaders and other stakeholders participated.

The Tobacco Board is trying to ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices for the produce, said Mr. Yeswanth Kumar. He urged the farmers to market their produce after proper grading.

All managers of the Tobacco Board office in Guntur, regional managers at Ongole (SBS &SLS) and Rajahmundry (NLS) and auction superintendents were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / agriculture / tobacco

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.