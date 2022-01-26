Three persons from State selected for Padma Shri

Governor, CM congratulate the winners; Sowcar Janaki also selected for honour from T.N.

Three eminent personalities from the State were among the list of 128 people selected for the Padma awards, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

Noted Avadhani and literary performer Garikapati Narasimha Rao (literature and education), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao (Medicine) and Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Art)were selected for the Padma Shri award. Shaik Hassan was selected for the award posthumously.

Mr. Narasimha Rao stormed to the limelight after performing Avadhanam for 21 days in Kakinada in 1996 with 1,116 Pruchchakas (questioners). He regularly appears on Telugu TV channels giving discourses on ancient Hindu texts.

Dr. Adinarayana Rao is an orthopaedic surgeon noted for his work for the poor and needy. He was born into a family of freedom fighters in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district. He is settled in Visakhapatnam and is a recipient of various national awards. After retiring as Superintendent of Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital, Dr. Adinarayana Rao, along with other like-minded friends, set up the Prema Hospital at Visakhapatnam.

Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan was a renowned Nadaswaram exponent and wasthe ‘Ashthana vidwamsa’ of the Bhadrachalam temple.

Film actress Sowcar Janaki was selected for the Padma Shri award in the field of art from Tamil Nadu. Sankaramanchi Janaki, known as Sowcar Janaki, hails from Rajamahendravaram. She has appeared in over 450 films, predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. She has also performed on stage in over 3,000 shows and was a radio artist during her earlier years. Shealso hastwo Nandi Awards to her credit.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated the Padma Shri award winners for the year 2022. The Governor said it was a matter of great pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh that three eminent personalities from the State have been selected for the prestigious honour.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to the winners of the awards, and lauded their contributions to their respective fields.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan andTDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh were among those who congratulated the winners.