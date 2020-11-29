Three persons arrested, 250 spurious liquor bottles seized

‘Accused are from Berhampur’

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested three persons who were allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated liquor, here. The police seized around 250 liquor bottles of 180ml quantity, which when tested found to be unfit for human consumption.

The arrested were identified as N. Tirumala (48), K. Srinivas (47) and Sagar Kumar Sahu (29), all residents of Berhampur, Odisha.

Addressing a press conference here, ADCP (SEB) V. Ajitha said that on November 25, the SEB teams have arrested two persons, Tirumala and Srinivas, while they were allegedly transporting spurious liquor in a vehicle. The SEB teams found that it was being manufactured at Berhampur and one Sagar Kumar Sahu was involved.

Three police teams with SEB (Visakhapatnam City), SEB (Rural) and SEB (Srikakulam) were formed. With the support of Odisha police, the SEB teams conducted raids on a godown at Berhampur and busted the racket. The police found used liquor bottles, labels, caps, spirit and a few others in the godown. Police said that another accused who is said to be involved in the case is missing.

Cases have been booked. Further investigation is on.