GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Three killed, several injured in accident on Guntur highway

Published - June 11, 2024 12:26 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

At least three persons were killed and several others grievously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Pedakakani on the national highway in Guntur on Monday night, according to the police.

Dr. Y. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of GGH, Guntur, said that two persons, identified as Teja (20) and K. Ram Babu (40) were brought dead, while one person, identified as D. Madhu (25), suffered from cardiac arrest due to shock over the accident and died in the ICU.

Some of the injured have been identified as G. Ravi Kumar, A. Tejaswini, A. Vasu, G. Raghu Ram and Karthikeya. Police are ascertaining the whereabouts of the deceased and the injured persons and the circumstances leading up to the accident.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar enquired with doctors about the condition of the injured. MLAs Dhulipalla Narendra, Galla Madhavi and Naseer Ahmed asked the doctors to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.