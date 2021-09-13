Andhra Pradesh

Three killed in road mishap

Three persons travelling on a two-wheeler were killed when the person driving the vehicle reportedly lost control while taking a curve on the National Highway(NH) no. 65, near Gollapudi Market Yard, on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Rasheed (22), Syed Sadiq Babu (26) and K. Manikanta (25), all residents of Penamaluru mandal.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao said the mishap occurred when they were returning from Kondapalli Hill.

The Bhavanipuram police, who visited the spot on receiving information about the accident, said none of the three had a helmet on.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital. A case has been registered, the ACP said.


