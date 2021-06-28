Three killed as motorcycle falls into open well

Three persons, including a 13-year-old girl, died on the spot after they fell into an open agriculture well along with the two-wheeler they were riding, when the driver lost control over the vehicle, at Dosakayalapalli village in Korukonda Mandal in East Godavari district on Monday. A six-year-old boy, K. Abhiram survived the accident.

The incident occurred when the four were on their way from Gummuluru to Dosakayapalli in Korukonda mandal. The open well that is a few metres away from the road.

The deceased have been identified as Chinnam Veerraju (17), Gummadi Sunny (17) and his sister Chinnam Sireesha (13). Efforts to retrieve the bodies were in progress by Monday evening, the Korukonda police said. The Rajamahendravaram Fire Department staff are engaged in the retrieving the bodies. The police registered a case and investigation is on.