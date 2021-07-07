Three killed as lorry overturns

Three persons of a family were killed when the lorry in which they were travelling overturned at Kesarapalli village on the National Highway in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as K. Srinivas (30), Rajya Lakshmi (29) and Rohit (2), natives of Eleswaram in East Godavari district.

Police suspected that overspeeding could have led to the accident. The Gannavaram police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, for postmortem.