Andhra Pradesh

Three killed as lorry overturns

Three persons of a family were killed when the lorry in which they were travelling overturned at Kesarapalli village on the National Highway in Krishna district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as K. Srinivas (30), Rajya Lakshmi (29) and Rohit (2), natives of Eleswaram in East Godavari district.

Police suspected that overspeeding could have led to the accident. The Gannavaram police registered a case and shifted the bodies to Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, for postmortem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 12:42:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-killed-as-lorry-overturns/article35202378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY