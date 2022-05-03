Three injured after vehicle overturns
Three teachers were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Orvakal on Moday morning.
The Orvakal police said that eight others escaped unhurt. The teachers, who were on their way to Nandyal for invigilation work, resumed their duties after getting treatment in a nearby hospital.
