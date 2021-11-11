Three held, red sanders logs worth ₹20 lakh seized

The sleuths of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force seized red sanders logs worth about ₹20 lakh and arrested three people in this connection, at Kothapalli in Udayagiri forests in Nellore district on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as P. Narasimhulu(37), N. Nagaiah(37) and D. Ravi(48).

Acting on a tip-off, the task force sleuths launched a combing operation in the thick forests on Wednesday night and found the accused moving in a suspicious manner in the wee hours of Thursday.

Following the inputs gathered during the interrogation of the accused, the task force seized eight red sanders logs that were about to be transported to Chennai, task force Deputy Superintendent of Police Muralidhar said.