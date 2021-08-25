Andhra Pradesh

Three held for child pornography

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu presenting the accused before the media in Tirupati on Tuesday.  

The Tirupati Urban district police on Tuesday arrested three persons on charges of uploading child pornographic videos on the Internet.

Based on information received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the district sleuths swung into action and nabbed K. Kishore Babu (28), K. Sai Srinivas (30) and Muni Kamal (22) from Bairagipatteda and Tiruchanur areas of the city by tracking their IP addresses.

Interestingly, the three did not know each other and allegedly operated independently in uploading 21 porn videos pertaining to children in 2020. The police registered cases against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.

Presenting the trio before the media, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu warned that the department would take a serious view of pornographic content involving children and warned miscreants from uploading such content. The NCMEC had played an instrumental role in zeroing in on the accused by closely monitoring the websites, search engines and social media platforms.


