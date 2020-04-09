Andhra Pradesh

Three drown in Anantapur district

Three persons died in two separate incidents of drowning in Anantapur district on Thursday.

A woman and her son drowned in Gundumala tank in the afternoon. Boya Narasamma, 35, was washing clothes in the tank when her 10-year-old son Navdeep went into the water while playing and did not return. Narasamma tried to save her son, but could not come out as she did not know swimming.

In the second incident at Gonabavi in Gummagatta mandal, an eight-year-old boy fell into a farm well and died.

