Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Three drivers with Koyambedu market link test positive in East Godavari

Officials out in identifying primary contacts of the persons in Amalapuram area to prevent further spread of the virus

Three drivers with a travel history to the Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu State have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kothapeta area in Amalapuram Revenue Division in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

“The three drivers, natives of Kothapeta area in East Godavari district, are in the age group of 30-55. They had recently traveled to the Koyambedu market in Tamil Nadu transporting fruits and vegetables from the Konaseema region,” East Godavari District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy told The Hindu.

Total rises to four

“The total number of cases with links to the Koyambedu market is four by Tuesday. One driver who went to the same market was tested positive on Monday,” he added.

The three drivers have been admitted to GSL Hospital in Rajamahednravaram. “We are engaged in identifying the primary contacts of the four persons in the Amalapuram area to prevent further spread of the virus,” said Mr. Reddy.

