Three die, three injured in Andhra Pradesh road accident

They hailed from Tadipatri and were returning from Tirupati when their van hit a lorry

Three persons hailing from Tadipatri died and three were injured in a road accident in the early hours of Tuesday while returning from Tirupati.

Ten persons travelling in a ‘Toofan Van’ after attending the funeral of a cult leader Guruswamy were hit by a lorry at 12.30 a.m. when the driver suddenly veered to his right to avoid running over a cow and hit the vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The Tadipatri Rural police identified the dead as Hemalatha, 50, Subramanyam, 52 and Vekataraingaiah, 53.

The police said all the injured were immediately shifted to Tadipatri government hospital and later taken to Anantapur for better treatment.

Only those sitting on the right side of the vehicle were killed or injured and those on the left side escaped unhurt.