HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three die as lorry crashes into car in East Godavari

The car was hit by a container lorry on the NH after the former crossed a divider following a tyre burst

May 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOVVUR

The Hindu Bureau,Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

 

Three persons died and one was injured on Tuesday after the car they were traveling in was hit by a container lorry on National Highway 16 at Ernagudem village under Devarapalli police station limits in East Godavari district. 

The deceased were identified as P. Digvijaya Radha Krishna (47), Kaki Chakravarthy (30) and software engineer B. Tulasiram (32), according to Kovvur DSP V.S.N. Varma. All the deceased belonged to Rajamahendravaram city. 

The car, heading to Eluru from Rajamahendravaram, hit a divider reportedly after a tyre burst and came to a halt on the other side of the road. It was then rammed by a container lorry coming from the opposite direction, said Mr. Varma.

The bodies have been sent to government Kovvur hospital for post-mortem examination. The injured, identified as K. Ismail, is out of danger. An investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.