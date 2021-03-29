Three dead in a fatal road accident

Smoke emanating from a dump yard where the waste material was burning resulted in low visibility and confusion among the drivers.

Three persons died and 26 others received serious injuries when two APSRTC buses collided near Sunkaripeta on the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam route. What added to the road mishap was a lorry that hit one of the buses.

According to the police, smoke emanating from a dump yard where the waste material was burning resulted in low visibility and confusion among the drivers, leading to the accident.

The nearby police personnel of fifth battalion extended a helping hand to shift the accident victims to the Vizianagaram Government Hospital. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B.Rajakumari reached the spot, got the traffic cleared and inquired about the circumstances leading to the accident.