HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day Seafood Festival to be organised in Vijayawada from July 28

‘Fish Andhra-Fit Andhra’ is the theme of the festival; cooking competitions and other programmes are on agenda, says Collector

July 23, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
People participating in the 2K Run organised by the Fisheries Department, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

People participating in the 2K Run organised by the Fisheries Department, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Prawn and fish farmers, officers of the Fisheries Department, and students participated in the 2K Run organised here on Sunday.

The Department of Fisheries, in association with Bhoomi Organics, organised the programme to promote the Seafood Festival being organised from July 28 to 30, at A Convention Centre here.

Collector S. Dilli Rao flagged off the rally at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. Aquaculture farmers from Prawn Farmers’ Federation of India participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said cooking competitions and other programmes were planned during the three-day festival.

“People are requested to participate and enjoy the seafood delicacies,” Mr. Dilli Rao said.

Bhoomi Organics managing director M. Raghuram said the festival was being organised with the title, ‘Fish Andhra — Fit Andhra’.

Prawn Farmers Federation of India president P. Lakshman Raju, Joint Director (Fisheries) V. Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Director Heera Naik, Additional Director A. Nagaraju, and other officials participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / aquaculture / seafood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.