Andhra Pradesh: Three-day Kuchipudi dance festival to begin in Vijayawada from October 14

Members of Save Kuchipudi Artistes releasing a poster on the dance festival which is being organised in memory of Vempati China Satyam, at a press meet in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

3,000 artistes from the Telugu States will take part in the programme

The third World Kuchipudi Natyotsavam would be organised for three days starting from October 14 in Vijayawada. The Kuchipudi dance festival is being organised in commemoration of the 93 rd birth anniversary of world-renowned Kuchipudi dance artiste Vempati China Satyam.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Save Kuchipudi Artists founder Bhavana Pedaprolu said that the three-day event is being organised in collaboration with Department of Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Kuchipudi Art Academy and Jayaho Bharateeyam. Around 3,000 Kuchipudi artistes from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would take part in the dance festival. The interesting part of the festival is that Kuchipudi dance students would give ‘Maha Brinda Natyam’ (a grand performance) on each day.

Two dances choreographed by China Satyam — Pedda Vinayaka Kautham and Koluvaitiva — would be performed by them. Every day, 1,000 students would present a performance on one of these choreographs. A new set of 1,000 students would take part in the Maha Brinda Natyam each day, she said.

Ms. Bhavana said the Dr. Vempati China Satyam Lifetime Achievement Award would be presented to Bala Kondala Rao. Similarly, Kumari Lanka Annapoorna Devi Lifetime Achievement Award would be given to Vanaja Uday, while the Dr. Sobha Naidu Lifetime Achievement Award would be presented to Padmaja Reddy. Also, Vempati Venkat Seva Puraskar would be given to Srikant Raghupatruni, she added.