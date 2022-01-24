Three-day APERC public hearing on power tariff begins

Decision will be taken balancing interests of consumers and DISCOMs, says Chairman

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy has said that the Commission would take a decision on the power tariff balancing interests of consumers and the financial well-being of power companies. He was delivering the inaugural address at the three-day public hearing on power tariff that began at APEPDCL office, here on Monday.

The public hearing for all the three Discoms (APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL), is being held in online mode due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the decision that was taken in the financial year 2021-22 was based on long-time priorities of the consumers.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy pointed out that ₹1,000 crore was collected on the initiatives of the APERC at the request of power distribution companies from various government departments.

He said that the Standards of Performance (SoP) have been set for power distribution companies to enhance transparency in customer service.

Farmers who have suffered losses due to the erection of power towers and lines were compensated after the DISCOMS were told to clear the files within a reasonable time, he said.

He also said that APERC had taken steps to ensure immediate compensation to the victims of the electrical accidents.

He said efforts would be made to bring awareness among consumers in utilising power-saving devices.

65 objectors

According to the APERC Chairman, 65 objectors had registered their objections and more people can also register.

Later, the CMDs of the Power Distribution Companies K. Santosh Rao (APEPDCL), H. Haranadharao (APSPDCL) and J. Padma Janardhana Reddy (APCPDCL) read out their company proposals.

While APEPDCL presented a revenue collection of ₹16,371.39 crore, APSCPCL presented ₹18,348.69 crore and APCPDCL: ₹10,678.59 crore, for the period 2022-23.

A total of about 16 pre-registered people from across the State participated in the first-day event via video conference and expressed their objections, suggestions and opinions.

Other member of the APERC P. Rajagopal Reddy and Thakur Ram Singh were present.

APERC Secretary C. Ramakrishna, Deputy Secretary (Energy) B.A.V.P. Kumar Reddy, Directors of the DISCOMS and other officers also participated.

The consumers can participate in the programme by logging on to https://www.elivetelecast.com/apercpublichearing on January 25 and 27 from 10.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.