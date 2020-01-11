Three capitals: YSRCP steps up efforts to garner people’s support

The YSRCP has stepped up its efforts to garner people’s support in both the districts to the government’s move to establish three capitals.

Its leaders and cadres are organising awareness rallies and human chains to enlighten people on the advantages of such a move.

The party has taken up these initiatives at Kothavalasa, Gajapathinagaram, and Bobbili in Vizianagaram district and Itchapuram, Palasa, and Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district.

“The north Andhra region will witness development with the establishment of the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam and construction of an international airport at Bhogapuram,” says YSRCP MLA representing S. Kota K. Srinivasa Rao.

“Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is batting for Amaravati as capital only to benefit from the land deals. Investing all money in one area will be detrimental to the interests of other districts. The Hyderabad-centric model of development he had adopted in the unified is an example,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao argues.

‘It will check migration’

“Over 5 lakh people had migrated from Srikakulam district in search of greener pastures. Most of them are leading a pathetic life in different parts of the country. They are unable to take care of their aged parents who have been left to fend for themselves back home. Most of them will stand to gain if employment opportunities are created locally. For that to happen, development of the north Andhra region is a must. And the three capitals plan will usher in real development,” says YSRCP leader from Etcherla constituency B. Janardhan Reddy.

‘Nothing to fear’

Adviser to the State BC Welfare Association and noted physician Kutikuppala Suryarao says that there is nothing to fear with the three capitals move as the government is coming up with detailed development plan for all the 13 districts.

“Equal distribution of wealth and equal opportunities in employment are the need of the hour. Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, which are the most backward areas in the country, will witness development only when steps are taken to improve the per capita income of people,” Dr. Suryarao says.

“Vizianagaram has been denied justice for the last seven decades. It may get its share of development if Executive capital is set up in Visakhapatnam,” according to Vizianagaram district Telaga Samkshema Sangham president P. Venkata Ramarao.