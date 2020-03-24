Andhra Pradesh

Three bridges across Godavari river closed in East Godavari District in A.P.

The closure also restricts entry into Yanam in the Union Territory of Puducherry

East Godavari police on Monday closed three bridges across the river Godavari, restricting entry of people and vehicles between East and West Godavari districts till March 31. This move will also restrict the entry of people from West Godavari district into Yanam town that comes under the jurisdiction of Union Territory of Puducherry.

To prevent COVID-19 spread

Speaking to The Hindu, Amalapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheik Masoon Basha said: “The three bridges across the river Godavari - Dindi-Chinchinada, Siddhantam-Ravulapalem, Yanam (Union Territory) and Edurulanka - have been closed on Tuesday in the wake of lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As many as 17 teams of police have been deployed to monitor the situation on the three bridges.

“Vehicles that are required to cross the three bridges for any emergency service, transportation of milk and essential goods, are being allowed to cross the inter-district border through the bridges,” said Mr. Basha.

