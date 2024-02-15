GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thick fog affects flight services at Vijayawada Airport at Gannavaram

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh will continue to see dense fog for the next two days, says IMD scientist

February 15, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Airport authorities say it was rare that the fog remained thick till 8.30 a.m..

Airport authorities say it was rare that the fog remained thick till 8.30 a.m.. | Photo Credit: File Photo

One flight had to return to its starting point while a couple of other flights were delayed due to thick fog that engulfed Vijayawada and nearby areas on the morning of February 15 (Thursday).

According to information from the office of the Vijayawada Airport Director, a flight from Hyderabad had to return to its starting point after take off.

While it was scheduled to reach the Vijayawada airport at around 8 a.m., the flight started late and reached here at around 11 a.m.

Flights arriving here from Chennai and Bengaluru also got delayed and landed after visibility improved.

The airport authorities said it was rare that the fog remained thick till 8.30 a.m.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, scientist S. Karunasagar, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, will see dense fog for the next two days.

“There was a trough at 0.9 km height over Chhattisgarh and now it is moving towards the west. This is the reason the temperatures were low in the last couple of days,” Mr. Karunasagar said.

