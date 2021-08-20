There won’t be a shortage of oxygen again, vows Collector

Making all possible arrangements at hospitals in Agency areas, he says

The administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a sufficient stock of liquid medical oxygen at hospitals in the district, be it in the city or in remote Agency areas, Collector A. Mallikarjuna said on Thursday.

The Collector’s remarks assume significance as fears of an imminent third wave of COVID-19 are yet to die down. The health machinery in the district was brought to its knees during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year with dozens of deaths being reported on a daily basis.

“This time, there will be no shortage of oxygen as was faced during the second wave,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that around 3,000 beds at government hospitals including about 800 ICU beds will have oxygen supply. And this apart about 5,000 beds in private sector will be ready with oxygen lines.

“All hospitals have been told to be ready with enough stock of both B- and D-type cylinders and oxygen concentrators. This apart, we are ready with two Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, one each at the government hospitals in Araku and Paderu,” he said.

Anticipating that the third wave might affect children, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that 800 paediatric beds have been kept ready, including 300 with oxygen supply. “We also have eight paediatric ventilators on standby,” he said.

90% vaccination

Stating that the progress of vaccination has been good over the last couple of weeks, the Collector said that by Thursday night, 90% of the population in the district above 45 years of age would have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In this category, there are 11.49 lakh people and 10.24 lakh have already been given either one or both of the doses. Our target is to vaccinate at least 10.35 lakh people by Thursday to achieve the 90% mark, he said.

As per the government’s decision, the focus would now shift towards other groups, especially the 18-44 year age group.

In the district, there are 155 vaccination centres, with 17 being in the private sector.

According to the district collector, the recruitment of doctors has not been going as desired. The proposal to recruit at least 110 doctors hit a roadblock with only 15 being recruited.

Daily cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded 109 new COVID-19 positive cases as of Thursday morning, taking the cumulative tally of to 1,54,584.

The district also recorded one more death taking the total death count to 1,068.

During the same period, 55 people suffering from the virus were discharged, taking the total discharges to 1,52,214. The active cases also have dropped to 1,302.