Andhra Pradesh

‘There will be total revolution if farm laws are not repealed’

The stir will continue until the demands are met, say farm union leaders in Ongole on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Farm union activists consigned to flames copies of the three farm laws on the anniversary of the ‘Total Revolution Day’(Sampurna Kranti Divas), launched by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar in 1974.

The activists, led by All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee Prakasam District Convenor Ch.Ranga Rao, came to the Prakasam Bhavan, shouting slogans against the farm Acts.

“There will be a second ‘Total Revolution Movement’ if the laws are not repealed,” All India Kisan Sabha district Secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy said.

They also demanded statutory backing to the minimum support price(MSP) regime as MSP for almost all crops remained elusive.

“We will continue our stir till our demands are met or the Narendra Modi government goes out of office,” added CPI(M)-led Tenant Farmers Association leader P.Hanumantha Rao.


