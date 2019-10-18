There is no development in State: BJP

It has been more than four months since the YSRCP came to power in the State, but no development is visible, alleged BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Deodhar said people gave an overwhelming mandate to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Chief Minister must live up to their expectations.

He attributed the lack of development in the State ‘to increased corruption.’ In the Rayalaseema region, unemployment was high due to backwardness , but the government was yet to take any decision on job creation.

Gandhi Sankalp Yatra

On Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, he said he had already covered Anantapur and Kadapa districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to achieve the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, he added.

He said numerous toilets have been built across the country as part of the Swacch Bharath mission. He urged people to shun single-use plastic. “Other re-usable materials must be used in the interest of the environment,” he said.

Later, Mr. Deodhar accompanied by Rajya Sabha members T.G Venkatesh and other district leaders went in a rally as part of the sankalp yatra.