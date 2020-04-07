The name goes viral!

Corona Kumar and Corona Kumari are hale and healthy. Yes, you heard it right!

The bizarre-sounding names are of two babies born at Dr. S.E. Basha Clinic at Vemula in the Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Tuesday. Even as the dreaded novel coronavirus is rocking the world, the parents wanted the birth of their babies to become memorable and hence named them after the virus.

Sasikala from Tallapalli was on March 23 taken the clinic at Vempalle . After a minor surgery, she gave birth to a girl child, who was named as ‘Corona Kumari’. Similarly, Rama Devi, from Allireddypalli, who was also rushed to the clinic in an emergency situation, delivered a male child on April 5.

‘With a message’

Recalling the previous instance, Dr. Basha promptly came up with a similar name: ‘Corona Kumar.’

“In both the cases, the parents came forward with the names in order to send a message out to the public on staying healthy, apart from making the birth memorable,” Dr. Basha told the media. He explained that he had to take up the surgery as there were no other hospitals open due to the lockdown.