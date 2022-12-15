The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste” cookery contest’s regional round in Vijayawada on December 17 and in Guntur on 18

December 15, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Creating a platform for home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs to sharpen their knives and use their acumen along with a sense of creativity to prepare their best dish, The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste” is back.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Andhra Pradesh. The regional rounds of the event are being held in six cities across Andhra Pradesh and the grand finale will be held in Vijayawada on December 28.

The fifth and sixth regional rounds will take place in Vijayawada at D.V. Manor Food Plaza in Labbipet on December 17 and at The Capital Hotel in Brindavan Garden in Guntur on December 18 from 10 a.m.

The contestants should cook their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Andhra Pradesh and bring them to the contest venue. Extra points would be given to those who prepare the dish using ‘Gold Winner’ cooking oil and Bambino Pasta and GRB Ghee. The participants should bring empty wrapper to claim the points. “The Hindu Lifespice Momento” will be presented to the participants at the respective venues.

Prizes

A panel of judges presided by ‘Vah’ chef Sanjay Thumma and chef Raju will select the top two winners from each city for the grand finale. The winners will take home cash prizes and products worth ₹2 lakh.

Registration

To participate, register your name on the link http://bit.ly/3WWEk9y or SMS your name <space> City <Space> Name of the dish to 9398533511 or WhatsApp/call number: 9398533511 or scan the QR code.

Gold Winner Cooking Oil is the title sponsor of the event, which is powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee, in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0 and Bambino Pasta. Textile partner is CMR Shopping Mall, banking partner is DBS bank, hygiene partner is Medimix, housing finance partner is Hinduja Housing Finance and telecast partner is ETV. Gsquare Group is the Realty partner, IOCL is the energy partner and Vah chef Sanjay Thumma is knowledge partner.