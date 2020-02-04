The Hindu to organise conclave on education on February 5

The Hindu is going to organise a day-long conclave ‘Excellence in Education’ where ideas that could improve the education system would be explored and discussed by leaders from the academia, government and corporate sector on Wednesday (February 5) in the city.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the keynote speaker of the concave, would speak on the topic “Bringing English Medium Education to Primary Schools in A.P.” The Hindu Group chairman N. Ram will moderate the session with Mr. Reddy.

The conclave will have two panels discussing the requirements of A.P. schools for the transition into English medium schools and the role of technology for English language skills development.

The panel comprising State Minister for Human Resources Development Adimulapu Suresh, STEP head of training and content development Vijaya Padma Srinivas, Naandi Foundation chief policy officer Rohini Mukherjee will discuss on ‘Capability building required in A.P. schools to support the transition to English medium’. The session would be moderated by Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) founder-director Anjali Jain.

Another panel comprising EnglishHelper global CEO Sanjay Gupta, English Learning Foundation founder-director Chandra Viswanathan, 17000 ft Foundation founder-director Sujata Sahu, Google India product manager (Bolo) Nithin Kashyap will discuss the ‘Use of technology in supporting English skills development’. The session would be moderated by Pundi Sriram, Business Head at STEP.

The conclave is powered by The Hindu Group’s STEP (Standardised Test of English Proficiency) and the associated sponsors are Byju’s and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

The conclave would be held at The Gateway Hotel from 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Interested persons from the education sector and others can contact The Hindu’s representatives at 9849285755, 9866620912 or 9000444767 for participation and other details.