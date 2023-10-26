HamberMenu
The Hindu FIC seminar on career opportunities in Guntur on October 27

Experts will deliberate on career opportunities in law, management, sciences during the programme at Nextgen International School in Guntur at 11 a.m.

October 26, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on career opportunities in law, management, sciences in collaboration with Nextgen International School in the school seminar hall in Guntur at 11 a.m. on October 27 (Friday).

The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati, is organising a series of seminars in the Vijayawada and Guntur regions to sensitise the students on various career opportunities other than engineering and medicine.

These seminars will help the students get exposed to various career opportunities and make a choice. With the advent of technology and many emerging fields, choosing the right career is of utmost importance for the students.

John Pradeep, Deputy Director of Admissions and Dr. Samuel Johnson, a motivational speaker from VIT-AP, would address the students on careers in law, management and sciences. An interactive session for the students to clarify their doubts about the careers to opt for would follow.

K. Srikanth and K. Sree Vidya, directors of Nextgen International School, will take part in the programme.

The seminar will be attended by the students of Nextgen International School and is also open for other students and the parents from the Guntur region.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / career guidance/psychometrics / careers

